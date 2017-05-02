Beyoncé may be pregnant with twins, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get new Beyoncé content. The singer has announced that her most recent album Lemonade will be getting a box set edition that includes a 600-page coffee table book with “hundreds of never-before-seen photos” from the making of the album, a foreword by renowned scholar Michael Eric Dyson, and poetry from Warsan Shire, whose work was adapted for the LP. The set will also include the album’s first vinyl pressing, which is of course lemonade-colored.

The box set is available for preorder for the low price of $299.99 and will ship this summer. Check out the upcoming release here.