Brooklyn’s Beach Fossils are celebrating a beautiful day in New York today with a fourth song from their upcoming album Somersault. “Social Jetleg” is a slow, dreamy reflecting pool, with lyrics about wasting time and fading away, and you better believe it’s got another flute solo.

Somersault is out June 2, and we’ve already heard “This Year,” “Saint Ivy,” and “Down the Line.” Stream “Social Jetlag” below.

Update: There’s now a second new Beach Fossils song out today. Here’s “Tangerine,” which features vocals by Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell.

[DIY]