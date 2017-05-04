B.o.B – “Xantastic” ft. Young Thug

After notably declaring the that Earth is flat last year, B.o.B is setting up to release his fourth studio album ETHER. The first song from the project, “Xantastic,” features Young Thug, who spends most of his time showcasing wistful singing that’s supposedly showing up on his next album. Listen below.

ETHER has a features list predominantly made of fellow southern artists, including T.I., CeeLo Green, Big K.R.I.T., Lil Wayne and Usher. View the track list below. ETHER drops on May 12.