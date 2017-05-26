The Avalanches Say They’re Working on a New Album

After their beloved debut Since I Left You, The Avalanches’ sophomore album Wildflower was notable for being actually pretty good, and of course, taking 16 years to make. If you’re optimistic enough to wait for a third project, chances are you won’t have to go through another life cycle before it drops. Band member Robbie Chater told Sydney’s FBI Radio that they’ve been working on a Wildflower follow-up during their ongoing tour. “It’s flowing so quickly,” Chater said. “I think getting Wildflower out of the way and following up Since I Left You feels like a weight’s been lifted. The [new] music is really light, it’s some of the best stuff we’ve done.”

“We’ve got eight songs we’re playing to the label on Monday,” the band continued. “Who knows when [they’ll be out]? Next year? It’s definitely soon.”

This isn’t the first time the Avalanches mentioned their third project. A month before Wildflower’s release, Chater told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe that “they’ll have another album done in three years.”

