Ariana Grande will return to Manchester, two weeks after her concert in that city was the site of a terrorist attack, for a benefit concert this Sunday, June 4. More than 10 acts are expected to join, according to TMZ, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, Coldplay, and Take That. The site of the show will be the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Club, and would conflict with a nearby testimonial game for Manchester United footballer Michael Carrick. On BBC Radio today, Manchester chief constable Ian Hopkins said it would be a struggle to figure out how to fit the cumulative one-million-plus people that would be attending the two events in such a close space, but that he was “fairly confident” the city would be able to accommodate both.

As Billboard notes, tickets will go on sale June 1 at 10 a.m. BST here; ticket holders from Grande’s original show will be offered free admission. The concert will be broadcast live on BBC Radio, BBC TV, and Capital Radio Networks, and online though a streaming partner that will be announced soon.

In her statement following the attack, Grande said that she wanted to return soon to the “incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families.”