Aphex Twin Teases New Collaboration with NTS Radio

Electronic auteur Aphex Twin is teasing something new with NTS Radio. The artist recently tweeted a series of glitchy videos of the Aphex and NTS logos, revealing the date June 3—the same day he’s scheduled to play London’s Field Day festival. The tweets also linked to a new password-protected page on the NTS website, which could possibly contain new music from the artist or possibly new recordings of a DJ set with the online station. Earlier this week, the artist also hinted at new material with a mangled recording of Chuck Roberts’ infamous “My House” monologue, which also linked to the NTS site. Check out the cryptic teasers for yourself below.