News \
Against Me! Announce 2017 North American Tour
Against Me! recently wrapped a round of tour dates with Green Day, and now they’ve announced a headline tour of their own in support of last fall’s album Shape Shift With Me. The two-month outing kicks off in Winnipeg, Manitoba in September, hitting every region of the U.S. and most big cities in Canada. Los Angeles pop-punk band Bleached and Hamilton, Ontario’s the Dirty Nil will open almost every show.
Check out the tour poster below, and scroll down (or control-F) for all dates in plain text. Tickets are on sale this Friday (May 12).
Against Me! 2017 tour dates
September 2 – Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Theatre *
September 3 – Saskatoon, SK @ Louis’ Pub *
September 5 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall *
September 6 – Calgary, AB @ Marquee Room *
September 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *
September 9 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market *
September 10 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *
September 12 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *
September 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *
September 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre *
September 15 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House *
September 16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory-North Park *
September 19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater *
September 21 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls *
September 22 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *
September 23 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *
September 24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
September 26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *
September 27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room *
September 30 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall *
October 1 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *
October 3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s *
October 4 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *
October 5 – Buffalo, NY @ The Waiting Room *
October 6 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix *
October 7 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *
October 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre *
October 10 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Lounge *
October 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
October 13 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
October 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
October 15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony *
October 17 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva Theater *
October 18 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre *
October 20 – Nashville, TN @ The Cannery Ballroom *
October 21 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *
October 22 – Atlanta, GA @ CenterStage *
October 24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room *
October 28 – Gainesville, FL @ The Fest – Bo Diddley Plaza
* = headline shows with Bleached and The Dirty Nil supporting