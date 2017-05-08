Against Me! Announce 2017 North American Tour

Against Me! recently wrapped a round of tour dates with Green Day, and now they’ve announced a headline tour of their own in support of last fall’s album Shape Shift With Me. The two-month outing kicks off in Winnipeg, Manitoba in September, hitting every region of the U.S. and most big cities in Canada. Los Angeles pop-punk band Bleached and Hamilton, Ontario’s the Dirty Nil will open almost every show.

Check out the tour poster below, and scroll down (or control-F) for all dates in plain text. Tickets are on sale this Friday (May 12).

Against Me! 2017 tour dates

September 2 – Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Theatre *

September 3 – Saskatoon, SK @ Louis’ Pub *

September 5 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall *

September 6 – Calgary, AB @ Marquee Room *

September 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

September 9 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market *

September 10 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

September 12 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

September 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *

September 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre *

September 15 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House *

September 16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory-North Park *

September 19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater *

September 21 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls *

September 22 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

September 23 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

September 24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

September 26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *

September 27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room *

September 30 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall *

October 1 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

October 3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s *

October 4 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

October 5 – Buffalo, NY @ The Waiting Room *

October 6 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix *

October 7 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

October 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre *

October 10 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Lounge *

October 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

October 13 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

October 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

October 15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony *

October 17 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva Theater *

October 18 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre *

October 20 – Nashville, TN @ The Cannery Ballroom *

October 21 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

October 22 – Atlanta, GA @ CenterStage *

October 24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room *

October 28 – Gainesville, FL @ The Fest – Bo Diddley Plaza

* = headline shows with Bleached and The Dirty Nil supporting