Adult Swim Announces Comp Featuring New Tracks From Neon Indian, Toro Y Moi, Wye Oak, More

After years of success with their Singles Series and recent N O I S E compilation, Cartoon Network’s late-night programming block Adult Swim is gearing up for the release of a new dream-pop collection entitled LUXE. For the inaugural tape, Adult Swim has recruited the talents of Toro Y Moi, Neon Indian, Wye Oak, Mountain Goats, Deep Shoq, Active Child, SassyBlack, FEATHERS, Múm, Men I Trust, Paloma, Kllo, High Highs, and Starchild And The New Romantics. Each contributes an entirely new song, all of which will be released exactly a week from today. You can listen to an early single from the compilation — Tei Shi’s burbling, plush “One Thing” — at Stereogum.