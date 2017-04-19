Video: Nicki Minaj – “No Frauds” ft. Drake and Lil Wayne

Nicki Minaj has finally released the video for “No Frauds”—her formal response to Remy Ma’s “shETHER”—after teasing it on social media over the past couple of weeks. The song’s Young Money features Drake and Lil Wayne also make appearances to perform their verses. The video mostly shows Nicki looking regal around London, and the footage of the Remy Ma operation pics that she talked about in the song are nowhere to be found. Watch “No Frauds” below.