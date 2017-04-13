Watch Dave Chappelle and John Mayer Pay Tribute to Charlie Murphy

Yesterday, Charlie Murphy passed away after a battle with leukemia. The comedian was a regular part of Chapelle’s Show and last night, Dave Chappelle took the stage at a John Mayer show in Columbus, Ohio to reflect on Murphy’s passing.

Mayer, who once appeared in a Chapelle’s Show sketch himself, brought Chapelle on stage at the end of his set, and the two shared memories of Murphy life and mourned his passing in a heartfelt exchange. Chappelle asked Mayer to end with a song for Murphy, which ended up being “You’re Gonna Live Forever In Me” from his recent album The Search for Everything. Watch it all in a fan-recorded video below.