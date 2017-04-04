News \
Violent Femmes Working on New Album, Announce Tour With Echo and the Bunnymen
In support of their 2016 album We Can Do Anything, the Violent Femmes have announced a 2017 North American tour with Echo and the Bunnymen. The 17-date trek begins July 11 in Philadelphia and ends August 3 in Vancouver. Pitchfork reports the band also announced that they’ve begun work on their next album, which is set to be released later this year. Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Violent Femmes:
07-11 Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann
07-12 Brooklyn, NY – Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island
07-14 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage
07-15 Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07-17 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
07-18 Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
07-19 Columbus, OH – Express Live Outdoor Stage
07-21 Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion
07-22 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07-23 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion
07-25 Kansas City, MO – Crossroads KC
07-26 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
07-29 Costa Mesa, CA – Pacific Amphitheatre
07-30 Saratoga/San Jose, CA – The Mountain Winery
08-01 Portland, OR – Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre
08-02 Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre
08-03 Vancouver, British Columbia – PNE Amphitheatre