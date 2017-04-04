Violent Femmes Working on New Album, Announce Tour With Echo and the Bunnymen

In support of their 2016 album We Can Do Anything, the Violent Femmes have announced a 2017 North American tour with Echo and the Bunnymen. The 17-date trek begins July 11 in Philadelphia and ends August 3 in Vancouver. Pitchfork reports the band also announced that they’ve begun work on their next album, which is set to be released later this year. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Violent Femmes:

07-11 Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann

07-12 Brooklyn, NY – Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island

07-14 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage

07-15 Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07-17 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

07-18 Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

07-19 Columbus, OH – Express Live Outdoor Stage

07-21 Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion

07-22 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07-23 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion

07-25 Kansas City, MO – Crossroads KC

07-26 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

07-29 Costa Mesa, CA – Pacific Amphitheatre

07-30 Saratoga/San Jose, CA – The Mountain Winery

08-01 Portland, OR – Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre

08-02 Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre

08-03 Vancouver, British Columbia – PNE Amphitheatre