Tory Lanez Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

Tory Lanez
CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Toronto artist Tory Lanez was arrested in Florida’s Broward County on Wednesday, TMZ reports. The charges include carrying a concealed firearm (a third-degree felony) and possession of marijuana, amongst other traffic misdemeanors. Miramar Police confirmed the extent of the charges on Twitter.

Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, was released after posting $1,000 bond. Lanez—who’s touring after releasing mixtapes The New Toronto 2 and Chixtape 4—is scheduled to play Coachella this weekend.

Brian Josephs
