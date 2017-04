The Afghan Whigs, who are releasing their new album In Spades on May 5, have dropped a haunting new single called “Oriole” via The Fader. The release comes with a five-minute flick that follows New York artist Amy Hood as she falls into a cult of witches throughout sequences as sinister as the song soundtracking them. There’s blood, provocative rituals, and nudity, so this one’s NSFW. Watch “Oriole,” also directed by Hood, below.