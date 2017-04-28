Sean Paul – “Body” ft. Migos

Migos have been spending their months after Culture’s release getting that feature money from anywhere they can. The streak continues on Sean Paul’s latest single “Body.” The famed dancehall artist has recently teamed up with the likes of Sia, Magic!, and Tory Lanez, so teaming up with of-the-moment stars like Migos is no surprise. Experience the body-rolling single below. “Body” also has a music video on the way, and you can also see a sneak peek below.

Update: The video for “Body” has dropped over at The Fader. The carnival visuals were shot at Miami Beach and is directed by Migos’ frequent collaborator DAPS. Watch below.