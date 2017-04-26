Ride – “All I Want”

Ride have released the the third single from their upcoming album Weather Diaries, their first since 1996’s Tarantula. “All I Want” is a thickly-layered psych-rock track–no surprise there–featuring stuttering electronics from producer/DJ Erol Alkan and a complex, ever-morphing drum groove that, as the band clarified in a statement, was elaborately edited together in the studio.

Andy Bell discussed the political inspiration for the track–perhaps the most inspired of the singles Ride has released toward the album–in a press release:

The day we recorded ‘All I Want,’ Theresa May had announced that her government would be making firms list their foreign workers. As it turned out that never happened because of the outcry about it, but that was the origin of the line comparing the U.K. to 1930’s Germany. It’s not like Ride are ‘going political’ it’s more that the current state of the UK is so terrible that we could not avoid writing about it when we were writing lyrics for the album.

The band have previously released the singles “Charm Assault” and “Home is a Feeling.” Ride has also announced some new UK tour dates before they embark on their North American tour this summer. Listen to “All I Want,” and see the band’s full list of tour dates below. Weather Diaries is out June 16.

6/10 – Adalen, Denmark @ Northside Festival

6/22 – 6/25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury

7/8 – Ile du Gaou, France @ Pointu Festival

7/10 – Oxford, UK @ New Theatre

7/11 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

7/13 – 7/16 – Benicàssim, Spain @ Benicassim Festival

7/13 – 7/16 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

7/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

7/17 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

7/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale

7/20 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

7/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

7/23 – Washington, DC @ Sixth & I

8/10 – 8/13 – Castelbuono, Italy @ Ypsigrock Festival

8/17 – 8/20 – Wales, UK @ Green Man Festival

9/20 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

9/21 – SLC, UT @ Metro Music Hall

9/23 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

9/24 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

9/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

9/29 – Hollywood, CA @ Masonic Lodge

10/2 – Mexico City, MEX @ Plaza Condesa

11/2 – 11/4 – Paris, France @ Pitchfork Festival

12/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Hydro (with Mogwai)