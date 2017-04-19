Perfume Genius – “Go Ahead”

Perfume Genius has released a second song from his forthcoming album No Shape called “Go Ahead.” The artist premiered the song during a Twitter Q+A. Listen to it below.

No Shape is out May 12th. Perfume Genius has also added performances in Europe to a previously announced tour this summer. Check out the extended dates below, as well.

Perfume Genius:

May 10: Detroit, MI – Magic Stick Lounge

May 11: Toronto, CAN – Mod Club Theatre

May 12: Montreal, CAN – Theatre Fairmount

May 13: Boston, MA – Royale

May 15: Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

May 16: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

May 18: Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

May 19: Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

May 20: Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

May 21: Nashville, TN – Exit/In

May 23: Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room at Colectivo

May 24: Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center

May 25: Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

June 8: London, UK – Heaven

June 9: Brussels, BE – AB Club / SOLD OUT

June 11: Paris, FR – We Love Green Festival

June 13: Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord

June 14: Berlin, DE – Kantine am Berghain

June 16 – 17: Eau Claire, WI – Eaux Claires Festival

July 15: Vancouver, CAN – Imperial

July 16: Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

July 18: San Francisco, CA – The Independent

July 19: San Francisco, CA – The Independent

July 22: Los Angeles, CA – FYF Festival

July 23: Seattle, WA – Capitol Hill Block Party

August 10 – 12: Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West

August 11 – 12: Copenhagen, Denmark – Haven Festival

August 18: Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop

August 26: Turin, IT – Today’s Festival

August 29: Glasgow, UK – Galvanizers Yard

August 30: Glasgow, UK – Galvanizers Yard

August 31 – September 3: Larmer Tree Gardens, UK – End of the Road

September 1 – September 3: Stradbally, IR – Electric Picnic