New Music \
Perfume Genius – “Go Ahead”
Perfume Genius has released a second song from his forthcoming album No Shape called “Go Ahead.” The artist premiered the song during a Twitter Q+A. Listen to it below.
No Shape is out May 12th. Perfume Genius has also added performances in Europe to a previously announced tour this summer. Check out the extended dates below, as well.
Perfume Genius:
May 10: Detroit, MI – Magic Stick Lounge
May 11: Toronto, CAN – Mod Club Theatre
May 12: Montreal, CAN – Theatre Fairmount
May 13: Boston, MA – Royale
May 15: Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
May 16: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
May 18: Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
May 19: Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
May 20: Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
May 21: Nashville, TN – Exit/In
May 23: Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room at Colectivo
May 24: Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center
May 25: Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
June 8: London, UK – Heaven
June 9: Brussels, BE – AB Club / SOLD OUT
June 11: Paris, FR – We Love Green Festival
June 13: Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord
June 14: Berlin, DE – Kantine am Berghain
June 16 – 17: Eau Claire, WI – Eaux Claires Festival
July 15: Vancouver, CAN – Imperial
July 16: Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
July 18: San Francisco, CA – The Independent
July 19: San Francisco, CA – The Independent
July 22: Los Angeles, CA – FYF Festival
July 23: Seattle, WA – Capitol Hill Block Party
August 10 – 12: Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West
August 11 – 12: Copenhagen, Denmark – Haven Festival
August 18: Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop
August 26: Turin, IT – Today’s Festival
August 29: Glasgow, UK – Galvanizers Yard
August 30: Glasgow, UK – Galvanizers Yard
August 31 – September 3: Larmer Tree Gardens, UK – End of the Road
September 1 – September 3: Stradbally, IR – Electric Picnic