Watch Paul Oakenfold Play the “Highest Party in the World” at Mt. Everest Base Camp

Surely, there have been some pretty high DJs in the past, but have any ever been so high as Paul Oakenfold performing a set of cold-ass beats to the folks at Mt. Everest’s Base Camp a chill 17,600 feet above sea level?

The legendary DJ crossed off two bucket list items for the price of one when his two years of planning came to fruition. The event also raised money for local charities Himalayan Trust, Youth Music, Mayors Music Fund, and Supporting Nepal’s Children, as well as donated Denon-brand DJ equipment to the local community as part of the event.

The set was recorded and will eventually be released as a live album. There is also a forthcoming documentary on the experience. For now, Oakenfold is floating on cloud nine, proud of his accomplishment and of bringing house music to the literal next level. Check some of his Facebook live videos from the set below.

This article originally appeared in Billboard.