Instagram Facebook Twitter
Artists to Check Out at Beachlife Festival
The Struts
The Struts Open Up About Taylor Hawkins Tributes and New Music on ‘Lipps Service’
A Day in the Life of… Claude VonStroke

Ozzy Osbourne, Mick Jagger, Elton John, Duran Duran Remember Queen Elizabeth II

Longest-serving monarch in Great Britain history died this morning
Queen Elizabeth II
(Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

On Thursday morning, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, her estate in Scotland. She had ruled for 70 years, the longest tenure in history. During her reign, she knighted a number of musicians, including Mick Jagger, Elton John, Paul McCartney.

In response to the queen’s death, John wrote, “along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. “She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

“I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen,” Ozzy Osbourne wrote in a statement of his own. “With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II.”

Jagger shared his condolences in a statement he shared on his social media.

Ozzy Sharon Osbourne

Also Read

The Osbournes to Chronicle Life in U.K. in BBC Reality Show

“For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there,” Jagger wrote. “In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family.”

See more tributes below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Duran Duran (@duranduran)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

The Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell Wrests Control of the Noise

Impact

Bloom Vol. 25: Kids in the Sandbox

Mental Health

The Park City Song Summit Brings Mental Health to the Forefront

Impact

Neal Casal Music Foundation Establishes Mental Health Fellowship

you may like

more from spin

Queen Elizabeth II
News

Ozzy Osbourne, Mick Jagger, Elton John, Duran Duran Remember Queen Elizabeth II

(Photo by Lorne Thomson / Redferns)
News

Watch Post Malone Cover Pearl Jam’s Version of ‘Last Kiss’

Beatles
News

The Beatles Move Into Collectible Coins

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top