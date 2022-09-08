Ozzy Osbourne, Mick Jagger, Elton John, Duran Duran Remember Queen Elizabeth II

On Thursday morning, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, her estate in Scotland. She had ruled for 70 years, the longest tenure in history. During her reign, she knighted a number of musicians, including Mick Jagger, Elton John, Paul McCartney.

In response to the queen’s death, John wrote, “along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. “She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

“I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen,” Ozzy Osbourne wrote in a statement of his own. “With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II.”

Jagger shared his condolences in a statement he shared on his social media.

“For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there,” Jagger wrote. “In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family.”

See more tributes below.

Gutted — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 8, 2022

Up to the mountain, Queen. 👑 @PattyGMusic (yes, I’m calling the piano tuner after this) pic.twitter.com/cAULeRMpb0 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 8, 2022

Sad to hear of The Queen passing. I remember the street celebrations when she was crowned Queen. Always a staple of growing up in England. GSTQ- RIP pic.twitter.com/TEROdsZvGk — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) September 8, 2022

I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022

My condolences to the Queen of England’s family. God rest our great Queen pic.twitter.com/HPONTy6wUq — Paul Oakenfold (@pauloakenfold) September 8, 2022

I am in no way cool w a post QEII world. Don't lecture me about imperialism; she was NOT an absolute monarch (a system founded by men) and never tried to be. She knew with exquisite precision the bounds of her tricky role, and I adored her for maintaining it so elegantly. 🇬🇧💔 — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) September 8, 2022