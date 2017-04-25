Listen to “It’s Not Enough,” the Johnny Jewel-Produced Single From HEAVEN

Electronic group HEAVEN have released their first single and video, “It’s Not Enough.” The group have an EP and album forthcoming, both of which were produced by Chromatics’ Johnny Jewel.

“It’s Not Enough” was directed by Rene & Radka and stars Hana Vagnerova. The muted violet hues coloring the video and images mirrored atop one another are tastefully mysterious. The song features delicate vocals, harrowingly-layered synths flitting between major and minor keys, and at times dramatic percussion.

Watch the video below.