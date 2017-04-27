New Music \
Stream Cashmere Cat’s New Album 9, Featuring The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, and More
Nordic pop producer Cashmere Cat—who has helmed tracks for The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Charli XCX, and Halsey—released his debut album under his own moniker tonight. Titled 9, the 10-track album includes appearances from the first two of those artists, as well as Selena Gomez, Sophie, and Ty Dolla $ign.
Most of the album has been released as singles, including “Wild Love,” with The Weekend and Francis and the Lights, and “Love Incredible,” with Camila Cabello, once of Fifth Harmony. “Trust Nobody,” with Selena Gomez and Tory Lanez, was one of the pop gems of last year.
Stream the album below.