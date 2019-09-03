Francis and the Lights – “Take Me to the Light” (ft. Bon Iver & Kanye West)

Francis and the Lights has released a new song, “Take Me to the Light,” with Bon Iver and Kanye West, and production from the likes of Cashmere Cat, BJ Burton, and experimental composer/vocalist Caroline Shaw.

It’s somehow the first time Francis, Kanye, and Justin Vernon have all been credited on the same track; Francis and the Lights’ breakout single “Friends” also featured Vernon and Kanye, though Kanye wasn’t credited. According to a post on Francis’ site, “Take Me to the Light” is also the title of his next album.

Francis’ last album was 2017’s Just for Us. Since then, he worked with Kanye on ye, and with Chance the Rapper on The Big Day. He also made contributions to Nico Segal’s album Intellexual. Earlier this year, he released “Do u Need Love?” as a single.

Find “Take Me to the Light” below.