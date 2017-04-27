Video: Lil Uzi Vert – “Do What I Want”

Lil Uzi Vert’s “Do What I Want” was not a charting single, and he has had multiple Hot 100 hits since the song’s release, including his first Top 10 single as a lead artist “XO Tour Llif3.” However, it’s still one of his most popular songs among fans, thanks in part to a commercial starring Russell Westbrook, and today’s he’s released a video for it. The visuals show the self-proclaimed rockstar and his pals partying by a pool in what is probably Hawaii, which is where The FADER tailed him for a recent story as he spent what seemed like a fairly miserable time recording his new album. Watch the video below.