La La Land’s Soundtrack Is 2017’s Best-Selling Vinyl Release So Far

It looks like Damien Chazelle’s swingin’ Technicolor musical film La La Land isn’t just the darling of last year’s award season—despite losing to Moonlight for Best Picture at the Oscars, it still won more statues than you can count on one hand—but also the star release of this year’s vinyl record market. Based on data from Nielsen Music, NME reports that the glossy LP version of the La La Land soundtrack moved 25,000 units in the first quarter of 2017 in the United States. That’s enough to make it the top-selling vinyl release of 2017 thus far, beating out #2—Bob Marley’s indefatigable Legend—by 9,000 units.

Ed Sheeran’s ÷ is the first 2017 pop album to show up on the list, coming in at #4 with 15,000 units sold. The Top 10 list also features Ryan Adams’ Prisoner—hey, good for him—the xx’s I See You, and surprisingly, the Killers’ Hot Fuss. Their dominance at the hands of La La Land’s LP seems more than fitting, considering that good old Seb–the great white, Thelonious-Monk-worshipping jazz savior played by Ryan Gosling–definitely would have shelled out the $22 and bought the vinyl version himself, to get that warm, finger-snapping, hi-fi feel. Oof skiddly-bop sha-bam!

See Nielsen’s Top 10 list below:

1. La La Land Soundtrack (25,000)

2. Bob Marley and The Wailers – Legend (16,000)

3. Amy Winehouse – Back to Black (16,000)

4. Ed Sheeran – ÷ (15,000)

5. Run the Jewels – Run the Jewels 3 (14,000)

6. The Killers – Hot Fuss (14,000)

7. The Beatles – Abbey Road (13,000)

8. Ryan Adams – Prisoner (13,000)

9. Twenty One Pilots – Blurryface (13,000)

10. The xx – I See You (13,000)