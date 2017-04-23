Kendrick Lamar’s Mom Sent Him an Amazing Review of DAMN.

As critics and fans continue grappling with DAMN., the incredible new album from Kendrick Lamar, the rapper’s mother shared her opinion of the record with him. Kendrick posted a screenshot to his twitter yesterday, apparently a text from “Momma,” that gushed over the new record, even as she worried that she stressed him out. It’s an endearing and real assessment of Kendrick’s moment, and has the sort of emotional punch that can only come from family.

Here’s the text:

We agree that the album is “bomb bomb bomb bomb.” Read our review of DAMN. and listen to the album below.