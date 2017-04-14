Culture \
The Full Credits for Kendrick Lamar’s Damn. Reveal Contributions From James Blake and Kamasi Washington
Kendrick Lamar’s new album, DAMN., came out last night. The full credits list is also out, too, confirming some of what we knew: Mike Will Made-It, Sounwave, DJ Dahi, Terrace Martin, 9th Wonder, the Alchemist, and BADBADNOTGOOD all contributed production. The “J. Blake” hinted at earlier is, indeed, James Blake. Greg Kurstin, most famous for working with Adele and Sia, is also credited on “LOVE.” Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, KAYTRANADA, and Anna Wise contribute instrumentation and vocals through the album. As Pitchfork points out, multiple credits are cited for Bekon, a producer whose name doesn’t turn up many hits. Find the full credits list below, via Tidal and the liner notes.
1. BLOOD.
Composer(s): Anthony Tiffith, K. Duckworth, D. Tannenbaum
Producer(s): Bekon, Anthony Tiffith
Additional vocals: Bekon
2. DNA.
Composer(s): K. Duckworth, M. Williams II
Producer(s): Mike WiLL Made-It
Additional guitar: Matt Schaeffer
3. YAH.
Composer(s): D. Natche, Anthony Tiffith, K. Duckworth, M. Spear
Producer(s): Anthony Tiffith, DJ Dahi, Bekon, Sounwave
Additional production: Bekon
Additional vocals: Bekon
4. ELEMENT.
Composer(s): R. Riera, J. Blake, K. Duckworth, M. Spears
Producer(s): Bekon, James Blake, Ricci Riera, Sounwave, Tae Beast
Additional production: Tae Beast, Bekon
Additional vocals: Kid Capri
5. FEEL.
Composer(s): M. Spears, K. Duckworth
Producer(s): Sounwave
Bass: Thundercat
Additional vocals: Chelsea Blythe
Additional guitar: Matt Schaeffer
6. LOYALTY.
Featuring: Rihanna
Composer(s): K. Duckworth, D. Natche, Anthony Tiffith, M. Spears, T. Martin
Producer(s): Terrace Martin, Sounwave, DJ Dahi, Anthony Tiffith
Additional vocals: DJ Dahi
7. PRIDE.
Composer(s): K. Duckworth, A. Wise, Anthony Tiffith, S. Lacy
Producer(s): Bekon, Anthony Tiffith, Steve Lacy
Additional production: Bekon
Background vocals: Anna Wise, Steve Lacy
Additional vocals: Bekon
8. HUMBLE.
Composer(s): K. Duckworth, A. Hogan, Michael L. Williams II
Producer(s): Mike WiLL Made-It
Guitar: Matt Schaeffer
9. LUST.
Composer(s): M. Spears, K. Duckworth, C. Hansen, D. Natche, A. Sowinski, M. Tavares L. Whitty
Producer(s): Sounwave, DJ Dahi, BadBadNotGood
Strings: Kamasi Washington, Sounwave
Additional vocals: Kaytranada, Rat Boy
10. LOVE.
Featuring: Zacari
Composer(s): Z. Pacaldo, T. Walton, Anthony Tiffith, M. Spears, G. Kurstin, K. Duckworth
Producer(s): Sounwave, Teddy Walton, Greg Kurstin, Anthony Tiffith
Additional vocals: Kid Capri
11. XXX.
Featuring: U2
Composer(s): D. Natche, L Mullen, P. Hewson, A. Clayton, K. Duckworth, D. Evans, M. Spears, M. Williams, II, Anthony Tiffith
Producer(s): Mike WiLL Made-It, Anthony Tiffith, Bekon, DJ Dahi, Sounwave
Additional production: Bekon
Additional keys: Kendrick Lamar
Additional vocals: Bekon, Kid Capri
12. FEAR.
Composer(s): K. Duckworth, D. Maman
Producer(s): The Alchemist
Additional production: Bekon
Additional vocals: Charles Edward Sydney Isom Jr., Bekon, Carl Duckworth
13. GOD.
Composer(s): M. Spears, R. Riera, D. Tannenbaum, K. Duckworth, D. Natche, R. LaTour, Anthony Tiffith
Producer(s): Cardo, Ricci Riera, Sounwave, DJ Dahi, Anthony Tiffith, Bekon
Additional vocals: Bekon
Additional drums: Mike Hector
14. DUCKWORTH.
Composer(s): K. Duckworth, P. Douthit
Producer(s): 9th Wonder, Bekon
Additional production: Bekon
Additional vocals: Bekon, Kid Capri