The Full Credits for Kendrick Lamar’s Damn. Reveal Contributions From James Blake and Kamasi Washington

Kendrick Lamar’s new album, DAMN., came out last night. The full credits list is also out, too, confirming some of what we knew: Mike Will Made-It, Sounwave, DJ Dahi, Terrace Martin, 9th Wonder, the Alchemist, and BADBADNOTGOOD all contributed production. The “J. Blake” hinted at earlier is, indeed, James Blake. Greg Kurstin, most famous for working with Adele and Sia, is also credited on “LOVE.” Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, KAYTRANADA, and Anna Wise contribute instrumentation and vocals through the album. As Pitchfork points out, multiple credits are cited for Bekon, a producer whose name doesn’t turn up many hits. Find the full credits list below, via Tidal and the liner notes.

1. BLOOD.

Composer(s): Anthony Tiffith, K. Duckworth, D. Tannenbaum

Producer(s): Bekon, Anthony Tiffith

Additional vocals: Bekon

2. DNA.

Composer(s): K. Duckworth, M. Williams II

Producer(s): Mike WiLL Made-It

Additional guitar: Matt Schaeffer

3. YAH.

Composer(s): D. Natche, Anthony Tiffith, K. Duckworth, M. Spear

Producer(s): Anthony Tiffith, DJ Dahi, Bekon, Sounwave

Additional production: Bekon

Additional vocals: Bekon

4. ELEMENT.

Composer(s): R. Riera, J. Blake, K. Duckworth, M. Spears

Producer(s): Bekon, James Blake, Ricci Riera, Sounwave, Tae Beast

Additional production: Tae Beast, Bekon

Additional vocals: Kid Capri

5. FEEL.

Composer(s): M. Spears, K. Duckworth

Producer(s): Sounwave

Bass: Thundercat

Additional vocals: Chelsea Blythe

Additional guitar: Matt Schaeffer

6. LOYALTY.

Featuring: Rihanna

Composer(s): K. Duckworth, D. Natche, Anthony Tiffith, M. Spears, T. Martin

Producer(s): Terrace Martin, Sounwave, DJ Dahi, Anthony Tiffith

Additional vocals: DJ Dahi

7. PRIDE.

Composer(s): K. Duckworth, A. Wise, Anthony Tiffith, S. Lacy

Producer(s): Bekon, Anthony Tiffith, Steve Lacy

Additional production: Bekon

Background vocals: Anna Wise, Steve Lacy

Additional vocals: Bekon

8. HUMBLE.

Composer(s): K. Duckworth, A. Hogan, Michael L. Williams II

Producer(s): Mike WiLL Made-It

Guitar: Matt Schaeffer

9. LUST.

Composer(s): M. Spears, K. Duckworth, C. Hansen, D. Natche, A. Sowinski, M. Tavares L. Whitty

Producer(s): Sounwave, DJ Dahi, BadBadNotGood

Strings: Kamasi Washington, Sounwave

Additional vocals: Kaytranada, Rat Boy

10. LOVE.

Featuring: Zacari

Composer(s): Z. Pacaldo, T. Walton, Anthony Tiffith, M. Spears, G. Kurstin, K. Duckworth

Producer(s): Sounwave, Teddy Walton, Greg Kurstin, Anthony Tiffith

Additional vocals: Kid Capri

11. XXX.

Featuring: U2

Composer(s): D. Natche, L Mullen, P. Hewson, A. Clayton, K. Duckworth, D. Evans, M. Spears, M. Williams, II, Anthony Tiffith

Producer(s): Mike WiLL Made-It, Anthony Tiffith, Bekon, DJ Dahi, Sounwave

Additional production: Bekon

Additional keys: Kendrick Lamar

Additional vocals: Bekon, Kid Capri

12. FEAR.

Composer(s): K. Duckworth, D. Maman

Producer(s): The Alchemist

Additional production: Bekon

Additional vocals: Charles Edward Sydney Isom Jr., Bekon, Carl Duckworth

13. GOD.

Composer(s): M. Spears, R. Riera, D. Tannenbaum, K. Duckworth, D. Natche, R. LaTour, Anthony Tiffith

Producer(s): Cardo, Ricci Riera, Sounwave, DJ Dahi, Anthony Tiffith, Bekon

Additional vocals: Bekon

Additional drums: Mike Hector

14. DUCKWORTH.

Composer(s): K. Duckworth, P. Douthit

Producer(s): 9th Wonder, Bekon

Additional production: Bekon

Additional vocals: Bekon, Kid Capri