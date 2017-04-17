Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform DAMN. Tracks Live for the First Time at Coachella

In the end, Sunday did not bring the second Kendrick Lamar album that some conspirators had zealously predicted. However, the Compton star did perform some of his DAMN. tracks live for the first time at Coachella. Kendrick opened the set with undeniable banger “DNA.” before threading through “ELEMENT.,” “XXX.,” “YAH.,” and “GOD.” He closed with the country’s #2 song “HUMBLE.,” and then encored with “LOVE.” The performance evolved around an entertaining kung-fu aesthetic, a thread introduced on DAMN.

Kendrick also brought out Travis Scott to perform their collaboration “Goosebumps,” ScHoolboy Q to do “THat Part” sans Kanye West, and Future to run through “Mask Off,” whose flute fit within the show’s theme. The headliner also performed his verses for the “Bitch Don’t Kill My Vibe” remix, but he didn’t bring out the song’s feature Jay Z, nor Bono for “XXX.” Kendrick has the juice, but not that much juice. Watch clips from the performance, as well as the show in full, below.

“DNA.”

“Mask Off”