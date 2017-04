Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” just had three remixes drop last night. Never mind PARTYNEXTDOOR or BLVK JVCK’s versions because the other one features a spry set of bars from none other than Gucci Mane. Guwop also appears on the Zaytoven’s new song “East Atlanta Day,” which also features a cold verse from fellow Atlantan 21 Savage. Listen to both cuts below