Gorillaz Prepping Immersive “Spirit House” Pop-Up Installations

The Gorillaz are prepping an immersive pop-up experience called “Spirit House” that will hit New York, Berlin and Amsterdam in April and May. The collaboration with Sonos will give fans “music and visuals through physical installations and projection mapping technology” in a space that is meant to mirror the animated characters’ home. In a statement from the band, Murdoc (the animated bassist voiced by Phil Cornwell) promised that the experience will allow fans to “come and bathe in high-tech sound, feast on unearthly visuals.”

The concept of the Spirit House was teased in the video for the Gorillaz’s “Saturn Barz” and it will hit New York from April 21-23, Berlin from April 28-30 and Amsterdam on May 6. Tickets for the event are free and can be obtained here.

Gorillaz’s new album, Humanz, is due out on April 28, and features Popcaan, as well as Mavis Staples, Carly Simon, De La Soul, Pusha T, Danny Brown and Vince Staples.

The original version of this article appeared on Billboard.