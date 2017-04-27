Fall Out Boy Announce New Album M A N I A, Release “Young and Menace” Video

Fall Out Boy have released “Young and Menace,” the first song from their newly announced album M A N I A, out September 15. “Young and Menace” follows a beach-themed album trailer, and a series of cryptic tweets earlier this week teasing new music.

FOB’s previous album was 2015’s American Beauty/American Psycho. Below, watch the “Young and Menace” video, which follows a young girl on a surreal journey, and read a handwritten statement from Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz.

Welcome to M A N I A – a Fall Out Boy LP pic.twitter.com/IGrNESldQv — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) April 27, 2017



