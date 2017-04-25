Elton John Cancels Entire Caesars Palace Run Due to “Unusual Bacterial Infection”

Those who were looking forward to seeing Elton John at his “Million Dollar Piano” shows in Las Vegas won’t get to see the Rocket Man in Sin City after all. The 70-year-old singer was forced to cancel all his scheduled Caesars Palace performances for April and May after he contracted a “harmful and unusual bacterial infection” following a tour in South America.

“During his return flight home from Santiago, Chile he became violently ill,” a statement about John’s condition reads. “Upon returning to the UK, Elton’s Doctors admitted him to hospital, where he underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection. After spending two nights in intensive care followed by an extended stay in hospital, Elton was released from hospital on Saturday, April 22 and is now comfortably resting at home per doctor’s advice.”

The kind of infection Sir Elton contracted is “rare and potentially deadly,” according to the statement. Fortunately his doctors were able to treat it successfully, and he’s expected to make a full recovery. He will make his return to the stage on June 3 in Twickenham, England.

The cancellations also include John’s appearance in Bakersfield, California, on May 6. It’s unclear whether the Vegas and Bakersfield shows will be rescheduled, but John and his team extend their apologies for the inconvenience.

“I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologise for disappointing them,” John added to the statement. “I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.”

