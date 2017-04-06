Culture \

Don Rickles Once Owned the Hold Steady’s Franz Nicolay Within an Inch of His Life

40th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Shirley MacLaine - Backstage And Audience
CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

Legendary comedian Don Rickles passed away today at the age of 90. Many names across entertainment have shared remembrances of the famed insult comic, including the Hold Steady’s Franz Nicolay, who shared a perfect anecdote on Twitter about the time Rickles wasn’t above owning the hell out of him:

Damn, fuck him up Don. Rest in peace.

Jeremy Gordon
