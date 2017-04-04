New Music: Chastity Belt – “Caught in a Lie”

Walls Walla, Washington quartet Chastity Belt recently announced their third album, I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone, with a new song called “Different Now.” Today, they’ve shared a second taste of the album, “Caught in a Lie.” The band has performed “Lie” live for a while now, including in this video for KNKX in Tacoma, Washington a year ago today. It hasn’t changed too drastically since then, except for the superior studio sound.

I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone arrives June 2 from Hardly Art. Hear “Caught in a Lie” below.

[Stereogum]