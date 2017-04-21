Burial’s Remix of Goldie’s “Inner City Life” Is a Head-Spinning Tribute to a Jungle Classic

For Record Store Day, the enigmatic UK producer Burial hooked up with jungle/drum-and-bass pioneer Goldie for a remix of the latter man’s 1995 classic track “Inner City Life.” As you might expect, the remix hits harder than Burial’s wispy and nearly beatless recent work, marrying his crackling ambience to Goldie’s skipping breakbeats. The first and last minutes of the track are the most satisfying; incidentally (or not), they bear the least resemblance to the original. The Record Store Day release, out tomorrow via Goldie’s Metalheadz label, is a 12″ with the remix on the A side and Goldie’s own new rework of “Inner City Life” on the B. Hear Burial’s remix below.