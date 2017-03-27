Listen to the xx’s Night + Day Radio Shows Featuring Sampha, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, Robyn, More

Earlier this month, the xx held a series of shows in South London for their Night + Day event. The band played seven shows at Brixton Academy, hosted film screenings and after parties, and produced a radio show in collaboration with local station Reprezent.

These radio shows, which were held during the week of Night + Day, are now available for streaming online. Sampha, Robyn, and Savages’ Jehnny Beth were among the special guests invited to perform by the xx. Stream all twelve shows below.[FACT]

