Video: The xx – “Say Something Loving”

The xx released their third album, I See You, in January. The new video for “Say Something Loving,” the album’s second single, pays homage to the band’s hometown of London.

Full of industrial landscapes, nightlife scenes and young people in love, the clip moves between the harsh and idyllic sides of the city. Trippy clips of clouds and falling star-like graphics weave seamlessly between the more grounded images in the video. Cutaways of the band playing the song against a simple, bright blue background are tastefully sparse, but welcome.

Watch the video below.