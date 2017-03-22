Thurston Moore Announces New Album, Shares Single “Smoke of Dreams”

Thurston Moore has pushed his solo career into overdrive in recent years. Following 2011’s Demolished Thoughts, 2014’s The Best Day, and a few recent singles in support of Bernie Sanders and Chelsea Manning, the songwriter has now announced a new solo album called Rock ‘n’ Roll Consciousness. Produced by art-rock veteran Paul Epworth and recorded with past collaborators Deb Googie, James Seawards, and Steve Shelley, Moore returns with the album’s first single “Smoke of Dreams” and its accompanying video. The dusty, detuned track is paired with sepia shots of New York that erupt into a kaleidoscopic array of shapes and colors. The album drops April 28 via Caroline International and is available for pre-order now.