New Music: Syd – “Treading Water”

Syd
CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Yesterday, Syd told Twitter that she was going to drop a song originally intended to appear on her debut album Fin, which came out last month. That song is “Treading Water” and it’s now available on her Soundcloud. Syd said that the clacking, bass-heavy number was her favorite song from the Fin sessions, but she had to cut it—an understandable choice since it sounds like a sunrise, compared to the album’s more nocturnal vibes. Listen below.

Brian Josephs
Tags: syd, The Internet
