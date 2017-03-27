New Music: Syd – “Treading Water”

Yesterday, Syd told Twitter that she was going to drop a song originally intended to appear on her debut album Fin, which came out last month. That song is “Treading Water” and it’s now available on her Soundcloud. Syd said that the clacking, bass-heavy number was her favorite song from the Fin sessions, but she had to cut it—an understandable choice since it sounds like a sunrise, compared to the album’s more nocturnal vibes. Listen below.

Gonna drop a song on my soundcloud tomorrow at 10am PST

This was my favorite song on #FIN before i had to cut it…https://t.co/ombRNZhxsl — syd (@internetsyd) March 26, 2017