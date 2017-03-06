RIP: Spotify’s Inbox Feature Is Now Gone

A few weeks ago, Spotify announced it was going to retire the inbox and messaging feature within the app. According to their announcement, the decision was made because of low user engagement, compared with the effort it took to maintain the service. The removal has been rolling out since then—a quick scan through Twitter reveals more and more users have realized the feature is gone, many of them unaware of Spotify’s original announcement.

Low engagement aside, the feature was nonetheless meaningful to the people who used it. It lent itself to inside jokes and immediate sharing, removing one more layer in the evergreen social process of recommending music to a friend—no Twitter or Facebook DM required. (More than one person has noted it was also good for flirting.)

It’s strange that an app would suggest its users step outside of its service, but such is the calculus of user engagement. Spotify has posted a primer on how to otherwise share its music, for the heartbroken.