Video: Phoenix Announce New Tour Dates, Hint at New Music

French indie rockers Phoenix announced two new tour dates in a YouTube video this morning, to go along with previously announced appearances at Governor’s Ball and the Hollywood Bowl in June:

9/29 – Paris @ Accor Hotels Arena

9/30 – London @ Alexandra Palace

On the black video screen, red crayon-like writing announces the dates. Various upbeat synth textures and melodies intersect with crunchy drums, and we are left with a mystery guitar line at the very end. Could this mean we’ll be hearing new music from Phoenix soon?

Watch the video below.