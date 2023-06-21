Instagram Facebook Twitter
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional
Artist x Artist: Counting Crows x Dashboard Confessional
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Ben Christo of The Sisters of Mercy
Kelly Jones: ‘I’ve Always Had A Very Country Slant To My Songwriting’

Beck and Phoenix Team for New Single ‘Odyssey’

Song arrives ahead of their joint summer tour
Beck Phoenix
(Credit: Shervin Lainez)

Beck and Phoenix are hitting the road for a co-headlining tour that begins on Aug. 1 in Seattle. Today (June 21), the artists teamed for a new single. Titled “Odyssey,” a nod to the tour which is called Summer Odyssey, the song is upbeat and bouncy.

The arena tour boasts opening slots from SPIN favorites Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood on select dates with Sir Chloe.

Beck and Phoenix’s Summer Odyssey tour dates:

Aug 01 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^#
Aug 03 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#
Aug 05 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion ^#
Aug 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum ^#
Aug 08 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena +#
Aug 09 – Orange County, CA – OC Fair*
Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center +#
Aug 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena +#
Aug 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#
Aug 16 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#
Aug 18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ~#
Aug 20 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#
Aug 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ~#
Aug 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~#
Aug 31 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion #
Sep 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#
Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ~#
Sep 05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#
Sep 06 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ~#
Sep 08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#
Sep 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ~
Sep 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

Support Key
^ Jenny Lewis
+ Japanese Breakfast
~ Weyes Blood
# Sir Chloe
* Fair Date

Also Read

Coachella: Gorillaz Groove With Beck, Bad Bunny, and De La Soul

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

,

READ ON

Bartees Strange
Criminal Justice Reform

Bartees Strange on Why Criminal Justice Reform Needs to Happen Now

Community

Devon Gilfillian on Voter Suppression

Impact

Aly & AJ on the Gun Safety Pledge They Took on Tour

Impact

SYZYGY: Sean Ono Lennon and Connor Grant on the Legacy of Zack Rosen

more from spin

slowdive
News

Slowdive to Return With First Album in Six Years

Ghostface Killah
Decades of Sound

Ghostface Killah’s 10 Greatest Verses

Taylor Swift
News

Taylor Swift Announces New Slate of International Tour Dates

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top