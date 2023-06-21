Beck and Phoenix Team for New Single ‘Odyssey’

Beck and Phoenix are hitting the road for a co-headlining tour that begins on Aug. 1 in Seattle. Today (June 21), the artists teamed for a new single. Titled “Odyssey,” a nod to the tour which is called Summer Odyssey, the song is upbeat and bouncy.

The arena tour boasts opening slots from SPIN favorites Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood on select dates with Sir Chloe.

Beck and Phoenix’s Summer Odyssey tour dates:

Aug 01 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^#

Aug 03 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#

Aug 05 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion ^#

Aug 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum ^#

Aug 08 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena +#

Aug 09 – Orange County, CA – OC Fair*

Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center +#

Aug 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena +#

Aug 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

Aug 16 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

Aug 18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ~#

Aug 20 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#

Aug 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ~#

Aug 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~#

Aug 31 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion #

Sep 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#

Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ~#

Sep 05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#

Sep 06 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ~#

Sep 08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#

Sep 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ~

Sep 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

Support Key

^ Jenny Lewis

+ Japanese Breakfast

~ Weyes Blood

# Sir Chloe

* Fair Date