Phoenix Announce 2017 World Tour

Weeks after revealing a handful of 2017 shows, French indie rockers Phoenix have announced a full world tour. The 33-date trek will take the band through the U.S., Europe, and parts of Asia. Included in the dates are previously announced concerts at the Governor’s Ball Festival in New York and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The Lemon Twigs, Whitney, and Miike Snow will open at select U.S shows. Check out the full list of dates below.

Phoenix:

05-12 Miami, FL – Filmore

05-13 Orlando, FL – House of Blues

05-14 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

05-15 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

06-02 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

06-03 New York, NY – Governor’s Ball

06-04 Toronto, Ontario – Field Trip

06-05 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

06-07 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks

06-11 San Diego, CA – 91x Valley View Casino Center

06-13 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theater

06-14 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

06-15 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

06-29 Vilanova I la Geltrú, Spain – Vida Festival

06-30 Coulau, France – Garorock Festival

07-06 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive

07-07 Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao BBK Live

07-08 Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France – Festival Beauregard

07-09 Belfort, France – Les Eurockeenes

07-13 Aix-Les-Bains, France – Festival Musilac

07-14 Carhaix-Plouguer, France – Festival les Vieilles Charrues

07-12-16 Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival

07-14-16 Berlin, Germany – Melt! Festival

07-20-22 Wiesen, Austria – Out of the Woods

07-22 Rome, Italy – Rock in Roma

08-11-12 Bali, Indonesia – Sunny Side Up Festival

08-11-13 Jakarta, Indonesia – We The Fest

08-15 Manila, Philippines – Araneta Coliseum

08-18-20 Osaka, Japan – Summersonic Festival

08-18-20 Tokyo, Japan – Summersonic Festival

09-02 Dublin, Ireland – Electric Picnic

09-29 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

09-30 London, England – Alexandra Palace

[Pitchfork]