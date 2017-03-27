News \
Phoenix Announce 2017 World Tour
Weeks after revealing a handful of 2017 shows, French indie rockers Phoenix have announced a full world tour. The 33-date trek will take the band through the U.S., Europe, and parts of Asia. Included in the dates are previously announced concerts at the Governor’s Ball Festival in New York and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The Lemon Twigs, Whitney, and Miike Snow will open at select U.S shows. Check out the full list of dates below.
Phoenix:
05-12 Miami, FL – Filmore
05-13 Orlando, FL – House of Blues
05-14 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival
05-15 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
06-02 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
06-03 New York, NY – Governor’s Ball
06-04 Toronto, Ontario – Field Trip
06-05 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
06-07 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks
06-11 San Diego, CA – 91x Valley View Casino Center
06-13 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theater
06-14 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
06-15 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
06-29 Vilanova I la Geltrú, Spain – Vida Festival
06-30 Coulau, France – Garorock Festival
07-06 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive
07-07 Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao BBK Live
07-08 Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France – Festival Beauregard
07-09 Belfort, France – Les Eurockeenes
07-13 Aix-Les-Bains, France – Festival Musilac
07-14 Carhaix-Plouguer, France – Festival les Vieilles Charrues
07-12-16 Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival
07-14-16 Berlin, Germany – Melt! Festival
07-20-22 Wiesen, Austria – Out of the Woods
07-22 Rome, Italy – Rock in Roma
08-11-12 Bali, Indonesia – Sunny Side Up Festival
08-11-13 Jakarta, Indonesia – We The Fest
08-15 Manila, Philippines – Araneta Coliseum
08-18-20 Osaka, Japan – Summersonic Festival
08-18-20 Tokyo, Japan – Summersonic Festival
09-02 Dublin, Ireland – Electric Picnic
09-29 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
09-30 London, England – Alexandra Palace