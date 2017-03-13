New Order Announce Live Album NOMC15

New Order have announced NOMC15, a new live album. Recorded at Brixton Academy in 2015, the upcoming record follows 2015’s Music Complete, and will be released May 26. The new live album will include songs from Music Complete, in addition to material from the back catalog and some Joy Division tracks.

Check out the full tracklist below. The band’s most recent video for “People on the High Line” from Music Complete was released last year.

NOMC15:

01 Singularity 02 Ceremony

03 Crystal

04 5 8 6

05 Restless

06 Lonesome Tonight

07 Your Silent Face

08 Tutti Frutti

09 People on the High Line [Ft. La Roux]

10 Bizarre Love Triangle

11 Waiting For the Sirens’ Call

12 Plastic

13 The Perfect Kiss

14 True Faith

15 Temptation

16 Atmosphere

17 Love Will Tear Us Apart

18 Blue Monday