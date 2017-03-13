News \
New Order Announce Live Album NOMC15
New Order have announced NOMC15, a new live album. Recorded at Brixton Academy in 2015, the upcoming record follows 2015’s Music Complete, and will be released May 26. The new live album will include songs from Music Complete, in addition to material from the back catalog and some Joy Division tracks.
Check out the full tracklist below. The band’s most recent video for “People on the High Line” from Music Complete was released last year.
NOMC15:
01 Singularity 02 Ceremony
03 Crystal
04 5 8 6
05 Restless
06 Lonesome Tonight
07 Your Silent Face
08 Tutti Frutti
09 People on the High Line [Ft. La Roux]
10 Bizarre Love Triangle
11 Waiting For the Sirens’ Call
12 Plastic
13 The Perfect Kiss
14 True Faith
15 Temptation
16 Atmosphere
17 Love Will Tear Us Apart
18 Blue Monday