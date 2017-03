Migos has been on point with the high-concept videos recently, trapping in the snow in “T-Shirt” and counting dead presidents next to actual dead presidents in “Deadz.” The streak continues with “What the Price,” which reimagines the trio as punks who get into fistfights in sports bars and perform atop demolished vehicles. They’re the Sex Pistols to Rae Sremmurds’ Beatles. Watch the clip, directed by DAPS, below.