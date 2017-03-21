Listen to Feist’s Full Interview With Zane Lowe About Pleasure

Feist recently announced her new album Pleasure (out April 28), and we’ve already heard the title track. Today, the artist granted her first interview about the project to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe. (It’s some of her first press since 2011’s Metals, excepting that story about her charity cause that spilled the beans on the album.)

During the segment, Feist discussed the thought process behind some of her aesthetic choices on Pleasure, the odd skill set one develops as a full-time touring musician (“good at being exhausted in airports,” bad at “remembering to remind your family you exist”), a favorite quote from Tom Waits, and the possibility of joining Broken Social Scene on tour this year. Listen to Feist’s full interview with Lowe and hear “Pleasure” below.