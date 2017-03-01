New Music: Kweku Collins – “International Business Trip”

Kweku Collins is preparing to release a new EP entitled grey that’s expected to drop sometime this spring. While the project doesn’t yet have a release date, what we do have is a new joint entitled “International Business Trip.” Like Collins when he is at his best, the new song thrives off its amorphousness. The single-string guitar plucks meld into horrorshow trap as ghostly pings percolate around Collins’ flow, which flips from frayed patois to emo croons. Listen below.