New Music: Joey Badass – “Rockabye Baby” ft. ScHoolboy Q

Joey Badass, who’s dropping the politically aware All-Amerikkkan Badass on April 7, has dropped “Rockabye Baby” featuring his recent tour mate ScHoolboy Q. Although Badass doesn’t at all sound out of place, the bleak instrumental (co-produced by Badass’ Pro Era crewmate Chuck Strangers), would’ve made a perfect fit for ScHoolboy’s 2016 effort Blank Face LP. “I’m part of the reason they still crippin’ out in Brooklyn,” ScHoolboy claims. Listen to “Rockabye Baby” below.