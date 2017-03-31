New Music: Stream Jamiroquai’s Automaton

British funk and acid band Jamiroquai’s new album Automaton is out today. This is their first album in seven years. The band released two singles off of the album in the last two months, “Automaton” and “Cloud 9.”

Jamiroquai also recently announced a series of live performances at festivals in Asia and Europe this summer, including the Seoul Jazz Festival, the Moon and Stars festival in Locarno, Switzerland, and Release Athens Music Festival.

Stream their new album below.