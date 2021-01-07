Jamiroquai Frontman Says He Wasn’t the Viking Rioter

There were a lot of strange characters storming D.C.’s Capitol building on Wednesday — including Ariel Pink and John Maus — but the most memorable was a man dressed as a Viking with American flag face paint. He’s Jake Angeli, an Arizona resident who’s known as the “QAnon Shaman,” but some thought he was Jay Kay, the lead singer of Jamiroquai.

In response, Kay took to Twitter and shared a video of him taking on different accents while explaining it wasn’t him at the Capitol.

“Good morning world! Now some of you may be thinking you saw me in Washington last night but I’m afraid I wasn’t with all those freaks,” Kay said. While he sometimes sports some unexpected headwear on during performances—not yet a horned helmet, though maybe this will serve as some inspiration.

See his tweet here, and scroll through the replies for some memes.