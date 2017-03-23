Listen to 4 New Gorillaz Songs

Gorillaz’ much-anticipated return is kicking into full gear. This afternoon, Damon Albarn’s virtual band is set to premiere several new songs, but first, they’ve shared a video called “Saturnz Barz (Spirit House).” The video contains all of the new song “Saturnz Barz” (ft. Popcaan), plus parts of several other new songs: “Ascension” (ft. Vince Staples), “We Got the Power” (ft. Jehnny Beth of Savages), and “Andromeda” (ft. D.R.A.M.). They’ve also released “Ascension,” “We Got the Power,” and “Andromeda” in full.

“Saturnz Barz” follows offbeat single “Hallelujah Money” as the first taste of Gorillaz’ new album Humanz, which was formally announced today. Gorillaz also recently announced their own festival, Demon Dayz, taking place in Kent, England this summer. Watch “Saturnz Barz (Spirit House)” below, in standard or 360-degree formats. Find the other new songs below, too