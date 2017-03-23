New Music: Faith Evans and the Notorious B.I.G. – “Ten Wife Commandments”

On May 19, Faith Evans is releasing The King & I, a duet with her late husband the Notorious B.I.G. The project will be the second of its kind after the 2005’s critically lambasted Duets: The Final Chapter.

Evans has already released two songs from the project. Today, she dropped a third called “Ten Wife Commandments,” which of course interpolates Biggie’s famous “Ten Crack Commandments.” Listen to “Ten Wife Commandments” and read Evans’ biblical list below.