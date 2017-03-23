New Music \
New Music: Faith Evans and the Notorious B.I.G. – “Ten Wife Commandments”
On May 19, Faith Evans is releasing The King & I, a duet with her late husband the Notorious B.I.G. The project will be the second of its kind after the 2005’s critically lambasted Duets: The Final Chapter.
Evans has already released two songs from the project. Today, she dropped a third called “Ten Wife Commandments,” which of course interpolates Biggie’s famous “Ten Crack Commandments.” Listen to “Ten Wife Commandments” and read Evans’ biblical list below.
- Never let no chick know what you and your man do in the bedroom.
- You gotta be the only one he wants.
- Gotta be a lady in the streets and you gotta be a freak in the sheets.
- Tell him you love him before he steps out the door.
- Gotta let him wear the pants
- Know how to put it down in the kitchen.
- Gotta keep your feelings and your money separated.
- Gotta keep your head game straight.
- Gotta take care of your family.
- Be careful of the people you meet.