New Music \

New Music: Faith Evans and the Notorious B.I.G. – “Ten Wife Commandments”

Faith Evans Biggie
CREDIT: Leon Bennett, Ron Galella, Ltd./Contributor/Getty Images

On May 19, Faith Evans is releasing The King & I, a duet with her late husband the Notorious B.I.G. The project will be the second of its kind after the 2005’s critically lambasted Duets: The Final Chapter. 

Evans has already released two songs from the project. Today, she dropped a third called “Ten Wife Commandments,” which of course interpolates Biggie’s famous “Ten Crack Commandments.” Listen to “Ten Wife Commandments” and read Evans’ biblical list below.

  1. Never let no chick know what you and your man do in the bedroom.
  2. You gotta be the only one he wants.
  3. Gotta be a lady in the streets and you gotta be a freak in the sheets.
  4. Tell him you love him before he steps out the door.
  5. Gotta let him wear the pants
  6. Know how to put it down in the kitchen.
  7. Gotta keep your feelings and your money separated.
  8. Gotta keep your head game straight.
  9. Gotta take care of your family.
  10. Be careful of the people you meet.

Brian Josephs
Tags: faith evans, Notorious B.I.G.
0